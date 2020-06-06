Dale Conrad Johnson, passed away at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire on June 1st from natural causes. His wife, Shirley and their minister Pastor Tiefel were at his bedside at the time of his death.
He served in the Army for approximately ten years, having been stationed at Ft. Leonard, MO and Ft. Monroe VA, where he met and married his wife Shirley. They were married for 59 wonderful and joyous years. Dale served in Hawaii for 4 years and at Fort Jackson, SC for 1 year before returning home. He worked for Uniroyal for 29 years until they closed. His part-time job after that was as a crossing guard for various schools.
Dale and Shirley’s life together consisted of many years of happy memories. Their love and devotion to God was deep and meaningful.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley and his sister, Barbara J. Anderson, of Spokane Washington. As well as 10 nieces and 6 nephews.
There will be a private service for Dale, at Messiah Lutheran Church on Sunday, June 7th, at 3:00pm with burial at Lake View Cemetery at 4:00pm with full military honors.
