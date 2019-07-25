Dale Koger

Dale Edward Koger, age 95, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Dale was born July 26, 1923, in Eau Claire, to Roy and Mary (Berkley) Koger. He attended Eau Claire Senior High School and graduated with the Class of 1941. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1942 and honorably served his country for 5 years. Dale then re-enlisted in the Navy Reserves for 3 years.
Dale married Bernice J. Tweed on December 22, 1948, in Eau Claire. Together they raised two children, Cheryl and Richard. Dale was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, always putting family and faith first. He enjoyed watching sports - whether it was his grandchildren, the Brewers, Green Bay Packers, or golf.
Dale was an electrician by trade, working for Stocks Electric, B & B Electric and Sherman Electric. He volunteered at Luther Hospital for 25 years and was very active with First Lutheran Church. He was treasurer for the Electrical Retirees Club from 1989-2013. He was also Grand Master Mason for the Eau Claire Masonic Lodge for 60 years.
Dale is survived by his wife of 70 years, Bernice; daughter, Cheryl (Chris) O’Connell; son, Richard (Jodie) Koger; 3 grandsons, Ryan (Michelle) O’Connell, Michael (Molly) O’Connell, and Jason (Sarah) Koger; 7 great-grandchildren, Maddie, Mason, Kendall, Claire, Nora, Maya and Rhett; brother, Donald (Barb) Koger; and many nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Mary; and a brother, Wally.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Spirit Lutheran Church, 1310 Main St., Eau Claire, WI, with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family.
