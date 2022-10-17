Dale A. Larson, 69, of Eau Claire, WI, passed peacefully at home on October 11, 2022, of natural causes. He was born on September 19, 1953, to Lawrence and Mary Elaine (Anderson) Larson.

He is survived by his sons, Dustin and Dalton (Katie) Larson; his grandchildren, Alana and Tyler; nieces, Kara Kulke and Dana Ernst.

