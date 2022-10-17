Dale A. Larson, 69, of Eau Claire, WI, passed peacefully at home on October 11, 2022, of natural causes. He was born on September 19, 1953, to Lawrence and Mary Elaine (Anderson) Larson.
He is survived by his sons, Dustin and Dalton (Katie) Larson; his grandchildren, Alana and Tyler; nieces, Kara Kulke and Dana Ernst.
Dale graduated from North High School in 1971 and was the owner of “Mr. Sweep” Chimney Sweeping until 1978. During that time, he was an active member of various trade organizations. He lived on Lake Hallie for 42 years and was a founding member of the Lake Hallie Lake Association. Dale served our country in the U.S. Army as a Reconnaissance Scout in Saigon, Vietnam (1971-1974). He received the National Defense Service Metal for his service. Later in life, his love for history guided him towards a volunteer position at the Chippewa Valley Museum.
Dale was an amazing father, foosball player, and friend. He will be remembered for his intelligence, kindness to all creatures, and extremely good work ethic. He was the most organized person that people knew.
Dale is proceeded in death by his mother and father; brother, Duane; and ex-wife, Bonita Schnack.
A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 1-4 p.m. at the Chippewa Valley Cremation Services and Celebration of Life Center in Altoona, WI. Military honors will be held promptly at 3:45 p.m.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. Online condolences can be directed to chippewavalleycremation.com.
