Dale Mahlum passed away peacefully at his home with his loved ones by his side on January 19th, 2021.
He was born December 29th, 1936 in Mondovi, WI to Selmer and Bertha Mahlum. He married the love of his life, Katie Crawford, on June 11th, 1960. Together they had 4 children and 12 grandchildren who loved their dad/grandpa dearly.
Dale graduated from Mondovi High School in 1955 and UW-River Falls in 1960. Later on he graduated from the school of banking in Madison.
His first job was at Doboy Industries and then moved on to teaching in Elk Mound. In 1965, he started his almost 50 year banking career at the 1st National Bank of Mondovi. He became Executive V.P. in 1975 and then President in 1985. He finally retired as a Director in 2014.
Dale was very involved in the community that he loved. He was a Cub Scout Master, President of the Indianhead Chapter BAI, President of the Lions Club, Officer of the Mondovi Business Association, Central Lutheran Church council member, Board of Director of the Mondovi Housing Rehabilitation, and Director for Bankers Bank.
Dale loved to bowl, golf, and go to all of his kids and grandkids sporting events. He sponsored a softball team for many years where he built a special bond with the many players who played on the team.
Dale is survived by his wife, Katie; 3 sons: Steve (Carrie) of Huntington Beach, CA, Scott (fiancé Tammi Van Brunt) of Mondovi, WI, and Brian (Laura) of Los Angeles, CA; daughter Jenny Souza (Randy) of Eau Claire, WI; 12 grandchildren: Nicholas, Kenadie, Connor, Matteson, Remington, Race, Jaycee, Delaney, Cali, Sydney, Jaidyn and Rowan; 2 brothers: Ed (Shirley) and Keith (Sandy); 3 sisters: Elaine Heike, LaVonne Santala, and Ester Alme; brother-in-law David Crawford; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Bernice Martin, in-laws George, Lela, and Donald Crawford, and Barbara Rowan.
Visitation will be held at Talbot family funeral home from 11-2:00PM with a service at 2:00PM on Friday January 22nd. We will follow all CDC Covid-19 guidelines as it pertains to face coverings. A celebration of life will be held at 2-6:00PM at Buzz’s with food being served at 2-4:30PM at Buzz’s lodge.