Dale Myers

Dale G. Myers, age 96, of Country Terrace of Altoona, WI passed away early Monday morning, February 17, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital with his family by his side.
Dale was born on the family farm in the town of Colfax, WI on January 12, 1924. He is the youngest child of Clarence and Goldie Myers. His family moved from Colfax to Winter, WI in 1931 where they resided for 13 years, and Dale graduated from Winter High School.
In 1944, the family moved to Allen, WI where he met his one true love, Ruth Rudy. They married June 29, 1947, and were married 68 years. They joined the Pleasant Valley Methodist Church where they were both active until their deaths. They adopted 3 children: Michael, Jeanie and Jacki.
Dale and Ruth farmed for many years in the Fall Creek and Eleva areas. Dale loved his horses which he drove leisurely and participated in parades. He also enjoyed auctioneering, buying and selling machinery, and square dancing.
He will always be remembered and loved by his children Michael (Diane) Myers, Jacki (Douglas) Blaha, and grandson Travis (Tina) Myers. He is further survived by other relatives.
Dale is preceded in death by his wife Ruth; daughter and son in law Jeanie & Jerry Brovold; brother and wife Lloyd and Shirley Myers; brother Marvin Myers; and parents Clarence and Goldie Myers.
Memorials may be given in Dale’s name to Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21st, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, S12166 Hillview Rd, Eleva. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Jennifer Barnet officiating with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place following the service at Union Cemetery.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.