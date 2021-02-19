Dale N. Olson, 77, of Strum passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Sacred Heart Hospital.
He was born to Norman and Hannah Olson on March 1, 1943 in Strum. He graduated from Eleva – Strum High School. Dale was united in marriage to Sharon Smith on February 22, 1964 in Eleva.
Dale lived on the farm since 1969, where he raised beef cattle for many years. He later sold the farm to his son. He worked as an apprentice plumber and in 1974 became a journeyman plumber. He joined the Plumber & Steamfitters Local 434 Union in Eau Claire in 1977. Dale was a union member for 44 years.
From 1980 to 1988, he owned and operated Dale’s Bar in Eleva. He was an honorary member of the American Legion Post 0324, Osseo, for the past 26 years.
Dale enjoyed deer hunting with his family, gardening with his wife, and preserving the vegetables that they grew. He looked forward to the fall when it was cabbage time, and the sauerkraut crew would all gather at his house to make the sauerkraut. He also enjoyed socializing, but most of all he loved and enjoyed his grandchildren; there was nothing he wouldn’t do for them.
Dale is survived by his wife, Sharon (Smith) Olson of 56 years, Daughter, Kim Olson of Eleva, son, David (Erica) of Strum, sister, Sonja Lawrence, brother, Thomas, Sister-in-law, Elizabeth Olson, grandchildren; Alexander Haze, Marcus (Erin) Hazen, Christopher Hazen, Cassandra Hazen, Zachary Olson, and Jacob Olson, great granddaughter, Sierra Hazen. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents; Norman and Hannah Olson, parent-in-laws; LaMoine and Eleanor Smith, brother, Dennis (Skinner) Olson, brothers-in-law; Ronald Lawrence and Gary Smith, and sister-in-law, Geraldine (Smith) Swartz.
Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Smith Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held for immediate family only at Smith Funeral Chapel following the visitation. Pastor Bryan Anderson will be officiating.