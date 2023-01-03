John Olson Edited.jpg

Dale J. Olson, age 101, formerly from Osseo, passed away peacefully at River Pines Nursing Home in Altoona on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Dale was born August 29, 1921 at Thorp, Wisconsin to Lillian and Frank Olson. He married Evelyn Johnson on September 23, 1943. Dale left for Europe (WWII) shortly after their wedding and returned home in November, 1945. They were married for 72 years. Dale and Evelyn had 6 children and resided in the Osseo area for most of their married life.

