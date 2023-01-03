Dale J. Olson, age 101, formerly from Osseo, passed away peacefully at River Pines Nursing Home in Altoona on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Dale was born August 29, 1921 at Thorp, Wisconsin to Lillian and Frank Olson. He married Evelyn Johnson on September 23, 1943. Dale left for Europe (WWII) shortly after their wedding and returned home in November, 1945. They were married for 72 years. Dale and Evelyn had 6 children and resided in the Osseo area for most of their married life.
Dale served in the military from November 1942 through November 1945 and spoke proudly of his military service. In 2020 he received a Certificate of Continuous Membership for 50 years with the American Legion Post 324.
Dale was an avid sportsman. He especially loved hunting and fishing and made multiple trips to Canada to fish and Montana for hunting. He never tired of telling of his fishing and hunting exploits with his buddies. Through the years he also enjoyed fast pitch softball, bowling, golfing and playing pool. He also enjoyed traveling and shortly after retirement he and Evelyn along with his sister Marjorie and husband Fred took a 3 month cross country trip in their camper through Canada and up to Alaska.
In 1989, he and Evelyn left Osseo and moved to Cameron to help run Tolly’s Resort and Campground. He was the handyman and could fix just about anything and sometimes stood in as a fishing guide. It was often said that when no one else was catching fish, Dale could always find them. He and Evelyn returned to the Osseo area in 2007. After Evelyn’s death, he moved to Eau Claire and lived at St John’s apartment until entering River Pines Nursing home.
Dale is survived by his sister Fern (Olson) Trierweiler, sons Lawrence (Inez) and Ron (Sandy) of Osseo, James (Gail) of Eau Claire and Scott (Terry) of Hixton, daughter Kathi (Robert Tollefson) of Eau Claire, 11 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Evelyn, son William, brother Glen (Curley) and sister Marjorie and nephew Robert.
Funeral services for Dale will take place Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church. Pastor David Hoadley will officiate. Friends and family are invited to visitation from 10:00 A.M. until time of service. Following full military honors at the church there will also be a luncheon for furthering sharing and remembrance. A private burial will take place at a later date.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, 715-597-3711.
