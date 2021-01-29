Dale D. Rowe, 87, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire.
Dale was born June 23, 1933 in Grafton, North Dakota to Alerd and Versa (Zeller) Rowe. He is a 1951 graduate from Hamilton High School in North Dakota. He then worked on the family farm and hardware store and continued his education at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, ND from 1952-1953. He also taught at the college from 1955-1957. Dale married Audrey Keena on September 4, 1955 in Grafton, ND. Dale went on to work for one year at Glendive Electric Company in Glendive, MT and moved back to Grafton, ND and owned and operated Dakota Refrigeration from 1957-1965. Dale and his family moved to Eau Claire in 1965 and was an instructor in the refrigeration and air conditioning program at Chippewa Valley Technical College until his retirement in 1993. During his summers, Dale worked for Benedict Refrigeration in Eau Claire.
Dale enjoyed playing cribbage, golfing, shooting darts, pool and was a life-long Viking and Twins fan. He most enjoyed his time spent with his family.
He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Eau Claire.
Dale is survived by his children, Martee Rowe, Susan (Loren) Brumberg, Randy (Carol) Rowe, Peggy (Jim) Fischer, Kathy (Paul) Vetter, Jenny (Mark) Wachtel and Jason (Sara) Rowe; grandchildren, Kevin (Jessica) and Bradley (Shawna) Lahner, Christopher (Lindsey), Justin, Zachary Rowe, Shelby and Sara Johnson, Emily (Caleb) Slack, Megan Vetter, Mitchell (Nicole), Brett Wachtel, Rachel and Natalie Rowe; 12 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; brother, Jack (Ella Mae) Rowe and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Audrey.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a private memorial service at First Presbyterian Church in Eau Claire will take place at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center of Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.