Dale Otto Schwoch, 86 of Eau Claire, formerly of Osseo passed away peacefully on Thursday May 20th at Dove Health Care South in Eau Claire.
He was born July 29th, 1934, the oldest child of Martha and Otto Schwoch. He grew up on the edge of Augusta, and was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church. He was a 1952 graduate of Augusta High School.
His father died when he was just 14, and he worked throughout high school doing farm work for Shong Farms. He also worked construction for a few years in Eau Claire. He was drafted into the US army at age 24, and did his basic at Fort Benning GA and then trained at Fort Chaffee AK as a mechanic. He was then sent to Schofield base in Hawaii where he spent 18 months before being honorably discharged. He continued to serve in the reserves for some years after.
His lucky day was June 19th 1959 when he danced with Arlie Veum at Fourniers Ball Room in Eau Claire. The next week after a reserve meeting he stopped in for coffee at the Crossroads Café where she waitressed and she served him coffee. It was his lucky day again. (He knew this because Arlie told him so). They were married on March 4th 1961 in Augusta and had 60 wonderful years together, and raised two daughters.
He farmed just outside of Augusta for a few years, then bought a farm in the town of Clear Creek near Foster in 1966, where they lived for 52 years. Dale farmed there for some time and then went to work at Volds Implement in Osseo, (now Value Implement) in 1971 where he worked for 35 years, retiring at age 72.
In 2018 they moved to an apartment in Osseo, where they lived 2 years before COVID-19 hit them both very hard. Following their recovery they went to Heritage Court in Eau Claire, where they have been for the past 7 months.
He was known for his dry sense of humor and loved to visit with people, especially his family. He loved his morning paper, and always drove to Foster in the morning to get one after his retirement, and walked to Kwik Trip to get one after the move to town. He enjoyed going to auctions, collecting old tools, and taking afternoon drives in the country. He also enjoyed cutting wood for his wood stove until he was in his early 80’s.
Children and pets naturally gravitated to him with his quiet, gentle nature, and he never had a bad word to say about anyone. He was the first to help out neighbors or friends in need, and was a kind, patient, and genuinely nice man whom everyone adored.
He was a devoted husband and father, a caring son and brother, and a loyal friend to many. His favorite role was being a Grandpa.
He will be sadly missed by his wife Arlie, and daughters Laurie (Patrick) Boehm of Eau Claire and Connie (Dan) Solfest of Strum, and grandchildren Ryan and Lindsey Boehm and Katie and Jacob Solfest. He is further survived by his sister Wilma (Irv) Bird of Amery and brothers Dean (Virginia) Schwoch and Harvey (Pat) Schwoch of Augusta, brother- in-law James Veum Jr. (Carol) of Franklin MA, sister- in -law Hjordis Olson of Janesville and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, half sister Helen Roepke and half brother William Roepke, nephew Eugene Schwoch, and brother-in-law Floyd Olson.
The family wishes to thank Aida and all the staff at Heritage Court for his good care there, as well as the hemodialysis units at both London Road and Mayo Hospital for their kind care.
Due to covid concerns, services will be private. Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta is assisting the family.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .