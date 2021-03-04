Dale Shiffer, 78, of Eau Claire WI joined his Lord and Savior on March 1, 2021 after a brief battle with COVID-19.
Dale was born to Ralph and Lorraine Shiffer on February 9, 1943. He was raised on Truax Prairie Farm in Eau Claire County and was the third generation to run the farm, eventually taking over from his parents. He had registered Guernseys and then Jerseys until retiring from farming in 2001. He then drove for Chippewa Valley/Groome Shuttle Service until 2019. He married Barbara Fry in 1965. Dale enjoyed international tours, driving, and managed to visit all 50 states. He was a man of great faith who valued his relationship with God and his friends.
He is survived by Barb, his wife of 55 years, his children Kevin (Traci), Kristin Yahashi, Chad (Elaine), and Joel (Stacy), 15 grandchildren, his Aunt Corky, brothers Loyd (Kathy) of Virginia and Ray (Barbara) of Green Bay, sister Donna (Greg Brown) of Eau Claire, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Jean.
In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations to charities such as MAF at https://maf.org/ or Eau Claire Jail Ministry at https://goodnewsjail.org/.
The family would like to thank Mayo Hospital for taking great care of Dale the last 10 days of his life.
Funeral Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Amy Chapel, E9882 370th Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54703. Visitation will take place from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701. There will be one hour of visitation prior to funeral service at church on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Committal service will take place at Lakeview Cemetery on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
