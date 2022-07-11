Dale Zimmerman, 78, passed away at home with family at his side on Thursday, July 7th, 2022. Dale was born May 12, 1944, in Eau Claire, WI to Lawrence and Lillian (Wathke) Zimmerman. He graduated from Fall Creek High School in 1962. He married his high school sweetheart, Leora Knuth, on July 4th, 1964, and celebrated 58 wonderful years of marriage.
Dale worked for the State Highway Department as the centerline crew chief painting highways for 30 years.
Dale loved the outdoors hunting, bird watching, mowing lawn, tinkering with small engines and always lent a helping hand to family, friends, and neighbors. For many years he also enjoyed pitching slow pitch softball for multiple teams. Another favorite activity was socializing at Chicken Chasers and Gizmo’s in Fall Creek.
Dale is survived by his wife, Leora; children, Jeff (Kathy) Zimmerman, Michael Zimmerman, Sherri (Todd) Oppelt, and Tara (Daniel) Tjerstad; grandchildren, Sean (Nicole) Zimmerman, Kristin Flynn, Mark (Kim) Zimmerman, Jason (Kayla) Zimmerman, Mikayla (Mason) Zimmerman, Andrew (Cassy) Oppelt, Nichol (Nelson) Araya-Espinoza, Ian (Raquel) Zimmerman, and Trevor, Tucker, Daisy and Trenton Tjerstad; 8 great-grandchildren; brothers: Lenard (Sandy) Zimmerman, Duane (Lois) Zimmerman, Lester and Luther Zimmerman; and many nieces and nephews.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; and Leora’s parents, Elgert and Lydia Knuth.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 14th from 4 pm to 8 pm at Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 15th at 11 am at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fall Creek, with burial at Ludington Annex Cemetery.