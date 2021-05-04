Dale Leroy Zingshiem, age 57, of Osseo, formerly of Mondovi, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Chippewa Valley in Bloomer.
He was born on November 28, 1963 in Eau Claire, the son of Lawrence and Mavis (Kolden) Zingshiem.
Dale attended Mondovi Schools, Graduating from Mondovi High School.
Many from Mondovi will remember Dale during his days of working at the Super America Convenience Store. After his time at SA, Dale began working in Eau Claire as a courier driver for Gold Cross.
Dale was a member of Our Savior’s United Methodist Church in Mondovi.
Dale loved to be outdoors, especially fishing. Dale had a very creative and artistic mind. His artistry and creations are items that will be cherished by his family for many years to come.
Dale is survived by his brother and sister in law, Lonnie and Jean Zingshiem of Osseo; brother in law, Tom Werlein; nieces and nephews, Lori (Eric) Prudlick, Mike (Jodi) Zingshiem, Randy Joe (Jessica) Zingshiem, Kerri (Ashley) Zingshiem, Jerry (Rita) Judkins and Jason (Laurie) Judkins; also by great nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Betty Holmes and Norma Werlein.
A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel with a memorial gathering beginning at 12 noon. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Public Cemetery, Mondovi.