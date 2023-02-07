Dan J. Boyea, 73, of rural Cadott, passed away Friday evening, Feb. 3, 2023, after learning of his illness just over a month ago. When he passed away he was at his home in the care of his family and Mayo Home Hospice.
Dan John Boyea was born Dec. 30, 1949, in Chippewa Falls the son of John and Winifred (Glenz) Boyea. He lived most of this life in the Fall Creek and Cadott area and graduated from Cadott High School in 1969. He was drafted during the Vietnam War in 1969 and served in Germany before his honorable discharge 3 years later in 1973. After his army obligations were finished he served an additional year in the National Guard. When he returned home he worked in Beloit and Chippewa Falls before attending Chippewa Valley Technical College where he received an Associate Degree in Electronic Servicing. In May of 1981, Dan took employment with the Northern Center in Chippewa Falls working there until 1995. He then began his final career move where he worked in the state’s correctional centers. He started with the facility in Portage, transferred to Black River Falls when it opened, and to be closer to home he transferred to Stanley upon its opening. When he retired in 2006 he was at the Chippewa Falls Correctional Center.
While participating in a rope pull competition that he always enjoyed, he met his future wife Joan Hudson. The two later married on Dec. 23, 1977, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ludington. The couple lived most of their married life together in the rural Fall Creek and Cadott area.
Dan loved spending time with his family and was a doting grandfather to his 5 grandchildren. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing in Wisconsin, watching super hero movies, collecting comics, and playing card and board games with family and friends. Over the years he played as much chess as he could and eventually earned the title of Chess Grand Master. All throughout his life his faith was extremely important to him, and spent hours reading and studying the bible.
Dan will be dearly missed by Joan, his loving wife of 45 years; 2 sons, Matthew (Karina) Boyea of Tomah, Chance Boyea of Stanley; 2 daughters, Amanda Boyea and Katie Boyea both of Cadott; 5 grandchildren, Emilia and Natalia Boyea, Kolton and Marcus Boyea and Ezra Arndell; brother, William (Debbie) Boyea of Cadott; sister-in-law Janet Boyea of Fall Creek; aunts and uncles, Dorothy (Norman) Luedtke of Augusta, Esther Glenz of Cadott, Dick Rasmussen of Chippewa Falls, Judy Glenz of Springfield, OR; brothers and sisters -in-law Gary (Debbie) Hudson of Fall Creek, Dorothy (Duane) Dehnke of Eau Claire, Karen (Jeff) Stensen of Augusta, Marlene (Kelly) Tessmer of Eau Claire, Arnie Huff of Osseo; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Dan was preceded in death by his father in 2010; mother in 2020; brother Johnny in 2013; and brother and sister-in-law, Donald Hudson and Vivian Huff.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ludington with Pastor James Norton officiating. Burial with military rites will be held in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.