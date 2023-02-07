Dan J. Boyea, 73, of rural Cadott, passed away Friday evening, Feb. 3, 2023, after learning of his illness just over a month ago. When he passed away he was at his home in the care of his family and Mayo Home Hospice.

Dan John Boyea was born Dec. 30, 1949, in Chippewa Falls the son of John and Winifred (Glenz) Boyea. He lived most of this life in the Fall Creek and Cadott area and graduated from Cadott High School in 1969. He was drafted during the Vietnam War in 1969 and served in Germany before his honorable discharge 3 years later in 1973. After his army obligations were finished he served an additional year in the National Guard. When he returned home he worked in Beloit and Chippewa Falls before attending Chippewa Valley Technical College where he received an Associate Degree in Electronic Servicing. In May of 1981, Dan took employment with the Northern Center in Chippewa Falls working there until 1995. He then began his final career move where he worked in the state’s correctional centers. He started with the facility in Portage, transferred to Black River Falls when it opened, and to be closer to home he transferred to Stanley upon its opening. When he retired in 2006 he was at the Chippewa Falls Correctional Center.

