Dan Gilles
Daniel Walter Gilles, age 74, passed away Sunday, March 12th 2023, at his home in Plum City, surrounded by his family.
Dan was born on July 21, 1948, to Lyle and Betty Gilles. Dan lived his entire life in Plum City. He graduated from Plum City High School in 1966, and attended CVTC in Eau Claire before going to work for his father at Plum City Hardware. As a Master Plumber, Dan worked for 50 years serving the community and surrounding area, taking care of countless customers. In 1986, Dan purchased the store from Lyle, running it until 2021, when the business was sold. Dan was a member of the Plum City Lions Club, and served on the Town of Union Fire Department. He enjoyed many outdoor activities, watching the Blues, Brewers, Badgers and Packers. Known by many as Digger, he enjoyed spending time with his many friends, and always loved the time he spent with his grandchildren. Despite a life-long dislike of dogs, Dan enjoyed the grand-dog Gordon (aka Muttley J. Muttley/Meathead).
Dan is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kay (Fetzer). Sons; Mark (Tracy) of Madison, WI, Anthony (Sue) of New Prague, MN and Joel of Maiden Rock. Grandchildren; Alexander, Sarah, Andrew (Michaela), Megan, Jack, Sam, and Katherine. Sisters; Linda (Larry) Chilson, of Plum City, Kay (Dan) Erickson, of Prescott, Ann (Jeff) Bechel, of Plum City, Amy (Dave) Comee, of Savage, MN. Brother Lee of Barron, WI. Sister-in-law Peggy, of Plum City. Renee of Prescott. Sister-in-law Betsy Fetzer of Elmwood, brother-in-law Bill (Minda), of Hudson. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Lyle and Betty, brother Patrick, infant sister Susan, sister-in-law Joan Fox, brother-in-law Bob Fetzer.
A celebration of life will be held from 12:00PM Noon-3:00PM Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Molly’s on Main in Plum City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Plum City American Legion Post #365.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.
