Daniel Lee Snider, 63, born December 11, 1958 in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Passed away January 21, 2022 in Mosinee, Wisconsin after a long battle of cancer.
Dan was the oldest of three brothers and grew up hunting and fishing along the Red Cedar River. He graduated from Menomonie High School and moved to Colorado for a short time, before completing his Associates degree in Chippewa Falls. Dan moved to Janesville, Wisconsin and worked as a draftsman at Beloit Corp for 18 years. During which time he married the love of his life, Kim Beighley, March 17, 1984. They shared many adventures together including raising two children and traveling across the country in their camper. After moving to Elk Mound, Wisconsin in 1994, Dan moved into sales with Metso Inc. in 1999 which took him and his family to Stevens Point, Wisconsin. After his initial battle with cancer in 2013, Dan retired and he and Kim moved to Mosinee, Wisconsin. Dan was an avid outdoorsman who recently picked up taxidermy and Maple syrup making. He spent most days in retirement with friends as a member of the North Central Wisconsin Chapter of NAVHDA; training dogs and hunting grouse. He also loved heading west with his son and friends to hunt pheasants, moose, antelope, elk and Dall sheep.
Dan is survived by his loving wife, of 37 years, Kimberly Snider, daughter Genevieve Snider, son Ryan Snider, parents Leonard and MaryAnn Snider, and brother Douglas Snider. Dan is preceeded in death by his brother Michael Snider, grandparents Lloyd and Marie Snider, grandparents George and Hazel Godfreson, father-in-law Elden Beighley.
A Celebration of Dan’s life will be held at 11AM at Trinity Lutheran Church — 1410 Rogers St, Stevens Point on Saturday April 9, 2022. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 9AM until the time of services on Saturday at the church.