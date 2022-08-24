Dan Charles Turner, age 75, found his next fishing hole on August 20, 2022, under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice. Dan was born in Eau Claire, WI on November 13, 1946, to Clifford and Corrine (Hendrickson) Turner.

He attended Eagle School in Anson for 6 years, then completed his schooling in Chippewa Falls, graduating from Chippewa Falls Public High School in 1965. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in March of 1966 and was honorably discharged on December 15, 1969. Dan completed his work life at Darley Pump. He retired after 38 years and started enjoying his retirement with fireworks on Labor Day.

