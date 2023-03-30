Dan Walker

Dan, age 59, of Eau Claire passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, March 21st, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ. Dan was born February 7th, 1964 at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI to DeLos and Charlene Walker. Dan was a loving husband, Dad, papa and brother.
Dan married Babette King on June 21st, 1986 in Eau Claire, WI. Together they had two beautiful daughters, Taylor Ann Walker and Ashley Marie Walker, One Grandson Brayden Walker. All were a very important part of his life.
Dan graduated from Memorial High School in 1982 and attend UWEC and graduated in 1986 with a BS in Accounting. Dan received his CPA License in 1988 and was a Partner at Wipfli LLC where he worked for 37 yrs and had planned to retire on May 31st, 2023.
Dan loved spending time at his Cabin (his happy place) on Lower Long Lake, in New Auburn, WI and enjoyed fishing for hours with his grandson Brayden. Dan also loved hosting family and friends at the Cabin as well during the summer months. Dan enjoyed playing golf and taking Brayden golfing as well. Dan was an avid sports fan of all sports and enjoyed going to Packer Games at Lambeau Field, as well as attending many other sporting events with family and friends. Dan was a walking encyclopedia when it came to sports. Dan coached both his daughters in Basketball, and loved attending all their sporting events, and other milestones in their lives and was very proud of both his daughters accomplishments and loved them dearly. Most recently Dan enjoyed being involved his his grandson Brayden’s sports activities which included Hockey, Baseball and Football, etc. Brayden was Dan’s “mini me”, Buddy and Partner in Crime. Dan Loved and Cherished his Family Dearly.
Dan was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA), Wisconsin Institute of Certified Public Accounts (WICPA), Wisconsin Government Finance Officers Association (WGFOA), Wisconsin Counties Association (WCA), and Eau Claire Jaycee’s.
Dan was preceded in death by his Mother Charlene (Rushman) Walker and Father Delos Walker. Along with his Grandparents, Aunts and Uncles, and other family members.
Dan is survived by his loving Wife Babette (King) Walker, Daughter Taylor Ann Walker, Daughter Ashley Marie Walker, and Grandson Brayden Walker who gave his papa absolute Joy! Dan is also survived by his Brother Steven Walker of Eau Claire, WI, Toni (Gary) Hirn of Marshfield, WI, and Nancy (Greg) Pederson of Tilden, WI. Along with many other close relatives and friends.
A Visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E Lexington Blvd, Eau Claire, WI on Monday, April 3rd, 2023 from 3-7pm. Services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Tuesday, April 4th, 2023 at 11am with visitation one hour before. Pastor Patrick Patterson will officiate. To view the service virtually please use the link provided https://trinity-ec.org/.