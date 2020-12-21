Dana Lee Inbody, 55, died on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems. Dana Diane Lee Inbody was born on August 3, 1965, to Daniel David and Della (Winrich) Lee.
She graduated from Osseo-Fairchild High School in 1983. She was well known for her outgoing personality and kind demeanor. She obtained her associates degree and from there completed nursing school at the University of Wisconsin – Madison to become a Pediatric Registered Nurse. She loved helping others and working with children. Being a provider was her passion.
Dana’s formal education and active social life allowed her to make friends in low and high places. She was known for her infectious laugh and witty sense of humor. Dana was energetic, selfless, and caring. Despite all of her personal illnesses and responsibilities, she was always the first one to offer a helping hand.
Dana was a loving mother, supportive sister, and generous friend. She knew no stranger and was always willing to listen. She enjoyed photography, festivals, working with animals, caretaking, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends.
Conforming to her last wish, Dana expressed her desire to publish her most treasured piece of advice for all to share. Please read the following poem titled, “Do It Anyway,” by Mother Teresa in her memory:
“People are often unreasonable and self-centered. Forgive them anyway. If you are kind, people may accuse you of ulterior motives. Be kind anyway. If you are successful, you will win some false friends and some true enemies. Succeed anyway. What you spend years building someone can destroy overnight. Build anyway. If you are honest, people may cheat you. Be honest anyway. If you find happiness, people may be jealous. Be happy anyway. The good you do today may be forgotten tomorrow. Do good anyway. Give the world the best you have and it may never be enough. Give your best anyway. For you see, in the end it is between you and God. It was never between you and them anyway.”
Dana is survived by her mother Della Lee: daughters’ Mekenna Inbody and Marissa Inbody; brother: Duane (Diane) Lee; niece Nicole (Donald) Sanders; and great nieces and nephews: Ethan and Mariah.
She was preceded in death by her father: Daniel David Lee; and her grandparents: Edward and Alta (Dutter) Winrich.
Any and all funeral or celebration of life services will be postponed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.