Dana Lynn Solberg of Merrillan, WI passed away on August 31th, 2021 at the age of 70 after a courageous battle with cancer. Dana was born on March 30, 1951 to Ottelia and Harold Solberg in Eau Claire. He graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1969 and went on to UW-Eau Claire where he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. In 1989 he earned a Master of Science in Education from UW-Superior.
Dana taught as an elementary teacher for 14 years at the School District of Elcho and lived in Rhinelander. His desire to improve education in an administrative capacity took him to the Alma Center-Humbird-Merrillan School District for 16 years as the Lincoln Elementary Principal. Dana often said “working with kids is the greatest job in the world.” He took great pleasure in watching kids succeed.
Throughout the years Dana was very involved and active in his community. He was an adjunct teacher for Nicolet College, coached grade school and junior high wrestling, played softball, and was proud to say he was on the World Championship Snowshoe Softball team from Woodboro. He was also involved with various Lions Clubs and was active in the Boy Scouts.
Dana enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his four grandchildren. Baking cookies, carving pumpkins, Easter egg hunts, Christmas tree cutting, and celebrating holidays with the kids brought him such joy. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and his hobby farm, which included blueberries, asparagus, and Christmas trees. Dana spent many of his last days picking blueberries with family and friends. He loved spending summers at the cabin on Wabaskang Lake in Canada, whether fishing, working on the cabin, or simply enjoying its peace and solitude. He always said “it isn’t heaven, but you can see it from here” in reference to the view from the back deck.
Dana will be greatly missed by his family, Josephine (Jo), his wife of 43 years; his sons, Daniel (Sarah) and Eric; grandchildren, Isabelle, Sawyer, Margaret, and Claire; and his brother Terrence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ottelia Solberg, and brother Thomas.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, September 29th at the Garden Valley Gatherings in Alma Center from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a short program at 6:30. A light lunch will be provided. Memorials may be sent to Lincoln Elementary School, 207 E. Pearl Street, Merrillan, WI 54754 (put in the memo Barbknecht Fund). This fund was established in the memory of Ray Barbknecht, his friend and former elementary counselor at Lincoln Elementary, and provides assistance to students and families when needed. If Dana were here he would want you to “Be kind, Live life to the fullest, and get your vaccination if you haven’t already.”
