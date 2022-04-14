Dance Paloung Xiong passed away unexpectedly on March 31st, 2022, at the age of 10.
Dance was born June 12th, 2011, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI to parents Vong Bouasue Xiong and Mailee Yang Xiong. Dance was a fifth grader at Manz Elementary where he made many friends and special connections with his teachers there. He loved reptiles, dinosaurs, Minecraft, Legos, Mario, video games, board games and had a love for learning about space. Dance will be missed most by his family for his bright and cheerful personality and his ability to fill the house with laughter.
Dance is predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Shoua Lor Yang and paternal grandfather, Joe Chong Soua Xiong. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings Fuelong Jet Xiong, Pooh Chia Xiong, Melodie Phana Xiong, Prince Sim Xiong and Vince Tongly Xiong; maternal grandmother, Chue Lor Yang and paternal grandmother, Mee Yang Xiong.
A Funeral service will be held at Lilydale Dance Hall and Event Venue, 6343 County Hwy N, Chippewa Falls, WI on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Friends and family may visit anytime from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Internment to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI.
