Daniel Ausman Jr.

Daniel C. Ausman Jr., 80, of Eau Claire, WI passed away peacefully at his home from Alzheimer’s on Sunday, December 27, 2020 under the care and support of Mayo Clinic Health System Home Health & Hospice.
He was born in Eau Claire, WI on June 7, 1940, the son of Daniel and Harriet (Verdon) Ausman Sr. Daniel graduated from Regis High School with the Class of 1959.
Daniel married Ruth I. Bowe at St. Patrick Catholic Church on May 23, 1964 in Eau Claire, WI.
He worked for 39 years as a maintenance worker for St. Patrick School and Parish and retired in 2005. Daniel enjoyed teaching his grandkids how to fish. He also enjoyed hunting and camping.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Ruth; four children, Charles (Teresa) Ausman of Pepin, WI, Sheryl Ausman of Eau Claire, WI, Susan (Noel) Perez of Flower Mound, TX and Christopher Ausman of Eau Claire, WI; seven grandchildren, Julie (Jesse) Ralston, Michael (Cristin) Johnson, Richard Johnson, Katie Johnson, Andrew (Kirsten) Ausman and Alysha (Aaron) Mitchell; Tea Perez; great-grandchildren, Jezebelle and Jeremiah Ralston, Zane and Killian Johnson, and Kinsley Ausman; two sisters, Beverly (Ronnie) Doege of Pensacola, FL and Jane Loiselle of Chippewa Falls, WI; and a brother, James Ausman of Chippewa Falls, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard Ausman; and sisters, Therese DesForge and Faith Bauer.
A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 316 Fulton St., Eau Claire with Father Brian Jazdzewski officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services is serving his family.
To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com.