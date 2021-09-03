Daniel Paul Bergerson, youngest child of Odell and Clara Bergerson of Strum, WI born December 3, 1949, passed away on October 31, 2020 at Martin Luther Manor in Bloomington, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother in-law Melvin Larson Jr. Dan’s sister, Sonia (Garry) Hageness passed away after him on December 26, 2020.
Dan is survived by brothers Ronald (Polly) of Burnsville, MN; Richard (Patricia) of Green Valley, AZ; a sister, Susan Larson of Mondovi, WI and a brother in-law, Garry Hageness of Altoona, WI. He is also survived by several nephews and a niece, Matthew (Val) Bergerson of Lakeville, MN: Mark (Lisa) Bergerson of Burnsville, MN, Brenda (Rob) Schnichels of Elko, MN; Patrick (Roxie) Larson of Strum, WI, Michael (Tammi) Larson of Waseca, MN, Jon (Shannon) Larson of Mondovi, WI; Greg (Suellen) Hageness of Fall Creek, WI and Jon Hageness of Osseo, WI. One Aunt, Jane Bergerson of Strum, WI and numerous cousins along with special friends, Dennis Mathson and Mike Hammerstad.
Dan was a proud employee of Notification Systems in Bloomington, MN for many years and was very grateful to the owner for not only being a good boss but for being such a great friend.
Dan’s 15 minutes of fame came in 1960 at the age of 10 when he had the opportunity to ask Senator and Presidential candidate, John F. Kennedy a question during a campaign stop at Eleva-Strum Central High school. Local news outlets published a story on the event along with a photo of Dan while he received an autograph from JFK.
Dan experienced a life changing accident at age 16 which left him paralyzed from the waist down. He subsequently learned how to live independently through the Courage Center in Golden Valley, MN. He graduated as Class President from Eleva-Strum Central High School in 1968.
Dan loved sports, especially baseball and football. First as a participant before his accident and then as a loyal and proud fan to the Brewers, Packers and Badgers. Dan managed the Strum Brewers fast pitch softball team for a number of years. He also loved to shoot pool and regularly participated in local pool leagues. He had a keen interest in WWII aircraft and whenever possible he would attend vintage airshows.
Dan’s love of life and his unwavering, positive attitude in the face of adversity was truly inspiring. He believed in Jesus Christ and looked forward to meeting him.
A celebration of life honoring Dan will be held at the Strum Golf Club on September 12, 2021 from 1 to 4 pm. No cards or gifts, please just come wearing sports apparel and share a happy story about Dan.