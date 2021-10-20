Sorry, an error occurred.
Daniel L. Colbert, 74, of Eau Claire passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021 at his home.
There will be no funeral services held. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services in Eau Claire is assisting the family with arrangements.
To some you may be forgotten.
To others you are part of the past.
To us who loved you,
our memory of you will forever last.
Forever loved and remembered.
