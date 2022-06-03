Daniel Leo Cyr, 70, of Englewood, Ohio, and formerly of Chippewa Falls and Cadott, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio. He was born June 8, 1951, in Chippewa Falls to the late Howard Joseph & Frances Theresa (Swoboda) Cyr.
He graduated from McDonell Central Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls. He then enlisted in the United States Army, was stationed in Germany and was honorably discharged. After his service in the Army, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire and then taught geography and coached at St. Joseph Catholic School in Boyd, WI. He then worked as a railroad clerk in Altoona, WI, for several years, and then as a custodian for Cray Inc. and as a teacher at the Chippewa Valley YMCA After School Program.
Dan’s great loves in his life were music, sports and, most of all, his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed spending his time playing his guitar at home and sharing his musical talent with the public. He loved to travel across the country to watch baseball and basketball games, and he particularly loved to go to Wrigley Field to watch the Cubs. But, most of all, he was happiest when he watched his grandson, Chase, play baseball and basketball.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David.
Dan is survived by two children, Dawn Schwetz (Eric) and Nathan Cyr (Stacy); the mother of his children, Elaine Proue (Randy); two grandchildren, Caitlyn & Chase; siblings, Steve “Stubby” (Linda), Chuck (Jane), and Cathy Girard (Ken).
Funeral services were held Thursday, May 19, at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home in Vandalia, Ohio, with Rev. Fr. Tim Knepper having officiated. Interment was at Dayton National Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio.
To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Cyr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.