Degeneffe, Daniel Paul, 87, of Eau Claire, passed away April 26 2019.
He was born on October 1, 1931 in Oconto Wisconsin, son of Eva and Charles Degeneffe. Dan married Rita A Klinger on May 30 1959.
He is survived by his wife Rita A. Degeneffe, children Susan (Mike) Javoroski, Cynthia (Lance) Day. Grandchildren Joshua Frye, Ryan (Taryn) Day, Hannah and Hayley Javoroski. Great grandchildren Lexie, Jayden and Gavin Day.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Tom and sister Mary. Surviving sister’s and brother; Bea, Marge, Jane, Rita (Roger), Mike (Carol), and many nieces and nephews.
Dan was a long time Wisconsin State Revenue Department employee. Devoted member of Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, Immaculate Conception Church and proudly served during the Korean War.
The family would like to thank the staff at Dove Health Care South, Mayo Hospice Care, neighbors, friends and Father Francis Thadathil.
A private family service will be held. Will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery and Garden Mausoleum.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family.