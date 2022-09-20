Daniel James Gannon was called to eternal glory on August 22, 2022, at his home in Palm Springs, CA, after a 16-month battle with brain cancer. Daniel was 67 years old.

A short grave site service will be held at Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie, WI on Saturday, October 29th, 2022 at 2:00 pm. His siblings invite friends and family to join them at The Fill Inn Station banquet room in Chippewa Falls, WI. A brief program and open mic forum will begin at 5pm. Come and stay or just drop in to say hi any time between 3pm – 7pm. Food and beverage will be provided. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Community Foundation of Chippewa County to the George and Jacquie Gannon Family Endowment Fund (Grants support capital improvements at Gannon Field in Casper Park) or any fund of your choice supporting our beautiful community.

