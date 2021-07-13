Daniel A. Gibbs, age 70 of Eau Claire died Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Daniel was born on November 10, 1950 in Dodgeville, WI to Harry and Marjorie Gibbs. He moved at an early age to Eau Claire where he graduated from North High School and UWEC. He married Sally Stolpe in 1977. Together, they raised two sons Adam and Jason.
He loved spending time with his family, golfing, fishing, gardening, camping, attending his sons and grandsons sporting events, as well as watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. He also enjoyed spending time at the family farm and cabin.
Daniel is survived by his wife Sally; sons: Adam (Celeana) and Jason (significant other Corinne); 2 grandsons: Gabriel and Rory; his mother Marjorie; 2 brothers: Mark (Jean) and Gary (Sheila); 2 sisters: Julie (Steven) Soeteber and Laurie (Michael) Ferguson; 2 brothers-in-law: Steven (Peggy) Stolpe and Robert Stolpe. He is further survived by nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceding him death are his father Harry; father and mother-in-law Eddie and Janette Stolpe.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.