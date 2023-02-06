Daniel S. Gordon, 71, of Elk Mound, died peacefully at Mayo Clinic Eau Claire on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
Dan was born to John and Dagmar (Munson) Gordon in Eau Claire on March 10, 1951. On July 28th 1973, he married Marie Ann Lahner at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. He spent his entire 50+ year career working for IFD Foodservice Distributor, retiring in 2019. Dan was able to build or fix just about anything, and was always ready and willing to help anyone. His quick-witted humor will be missed by all. He enjoyed playing golf, spending time with family and friends at the lake, laughing around a campfire, and hanging out with his dog, Edgar.
Dan is survived by his wife, Marie, son, Christopher (Jenny) Gordon, sisters, Roxanne (David) Fuerstenau, and Toni Gordon-Cleasby, grandchildren, Kayla (Marcus) Thompson, and Victoria Gordon, great-grandchild, Taniya Thompson, with another on the way, and multiple nieces and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, and several, aunts, uncles, and brothers-in-law.
The family would like to thank the staff of Mayo Clinic Eau Claire for their kind and compassionate care.
A funeral service for Dan will be held on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 3735 Jeffers Road, Eau Claire, with Rev. David J. Irgens officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services in Eau Claire is serving the family. Online condolences may be left for Dan’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.
