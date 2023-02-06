Daniel S. Gordon, 71, of Elk Mound, died peacefully at Mayo Clinic Eau Claire on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Dan was born to John and Dagmar (Munson) Gordon in Eau Claire on March 10, 1951. On July 28th 1973, he married Marie Ann Lahner at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. He spent his entire 50+ year career working for IFD Foodservice Distributor, retiring in 2019. Dan was able to build or fix just about anything, and was always ready and willing to help anyone. His quick-witted humor will be missed by all. He enjoyed playing golf, spending time with family and friends at the lake, laughing around a campfire, and hanging out with his dog, Edgar.

