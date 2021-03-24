Daniel Patrick Gorton, age 73, passed away March 15, 2021 in Twenty Nine Palms, California. Dan was born July 9, 1947 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Dan was a survivor of the polio epidemic in the 1950’s. He attended North High School in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and spent most of his adult life in California. Dan is the son of Douglas Gorton and Elsie LeBarron Gorton Burgess.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, sister Mary Joanne Henneman.
He was survived by brother Charles Gorton (Diane), sisters Carole Turner (Gary) and Margaret House (Mike). Dan was also survived by dog, Knuckles, and numerous nieces and nephews. Burial will take place at a later date in Osseo, Wisconsin.
The family expresses their heartfelt thanks to the Yucca Valley Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center, Destiny Hospice, Rose Funeral Home and faithful Caregiver Lori. Rest easy in Heaven Dan.
Memorials may be given to your favorite Humane Society.