On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, Daniel Gran, loving husband and father of four children, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 49 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Dan was born on October 27, 1971 in Black River Falls, WI to Stan and Donna (Hulett) Gran. Dan worked as an Architectural CAD Technician for nearly 30 years. On July 10, 1999 he married Bethany (Whyte) and together they have four beautiful children. Dan loved the Lord and his family. He was known by all as a gentle, patient, and thoughtful man.
Dan could fix anything; he was a hard worker and always put forth his best in every project he took on. Dan enjoyed sports, (particularly basketball and football) and loved to deer hunt.
Dan is survived by his parents, Stan and Donna Gran; his wife Bethany; their four children (of whom he was so proud) Zach, Emmah, Abby, and Caleb; his brother David (Amy); his sister Becky (Tom) Franks; and his nephews.
Funeral Service will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church, 3036 Epiphany Ln, Eau Claire, WI 54703. Visitation will take place from 12 p.m. until time of service on Friday, September 24, 2021. Burial will take place at 3 p.m. at the Northfield Lutheran Church Cemetery, N10750 County Rd FF, Hixton, WI 54635, on Friday, September 24, 2021.