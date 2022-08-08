HERRMANN, Daniel.jpg

Daniel Robert Herrmann, age 83, of Fairchild, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.

He leaves to mourn his wife, Linda (Knuth) of almost 60 years; daughter, Gail Herrmann (Harold Polston) of Osseo; son, Edward Herrmann (Patty Mann) of Fairchild; sister, Sylvia Eskelson of Utah; 3 grandchildren, Carter Mann, Alex Aichele, Cheyenne Bump; and sister-in-law Mildred Herman of Osseo.

