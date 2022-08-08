Daniel Robert Herrmann, age 83, of Fairchild, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
He leaves to mourn his wife, Linda (Knuth) of almost 60 years; daughter, Gail Herrmann (Harold Polston) of Osseo; son, Edward Herrmann (Patty Mann) of Fairchild; sister, Sylvia Eskelson of Utah; 3 grandchildren, Carter Mann, Alex Aichele, Cheyenne Bump; and sister-in-law Mildred Herman of Osseo.
Dan had worked at American Motors in Kenosha, and then moved to Fairchild where he farmed for 31 years. After retiring from farming he worked for Osseo Ready Mix. Upon his retirement from there he worked for the Town of Cleveland with his good friend George Remkus.
Dan was preceded in death by a son Robert Herrmann in 1983; parents George & Leona Herman; father- and mother-in-law, Roy & Irene Knuth; brothers, Albert Herman, Paul Herman; sisters, Adeline Parr, Lilah Burkhardt, Elaine Burkhardt, Dorothy Lee and Wanda Herman in infancy. His favorite dog Rex also preceded him in death.
Per Daniel’s request there will be no visitation or funeral. There will be a private family burial in the Fairchild Cemetery. The family is assisted by the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Herrmann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.