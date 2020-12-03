Daniel Steven Hillestad went home to be with his Lord and savior on Friday, November 27th 2020 with his beloved wife, Robin, at his side.
Daniel was born July 28th, 1958 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Stan and Yvonne Hillestad. He grew up with his older brother, Mark, and many cousins, and spent much of his time exploring the outdoors, fishing, and playing tennis. He was the #1 tennis singles player at Memorial High School all three years and beat his brother Mark for the conference singles championship in his junior year.
Daniel graduated from Memorial High School in 1976. He received academic and tennis scholarships for Pacific Lutheran University. After one year at PLU, he enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in San Diego, California, for four years. He enrolled at San Diego State University, where he studied biology and physical education. He graduated Magna Cum Laude and received the Physical Education department award. After graduation, Daniel taught both physical education and biology in the San Diego school district.
Daniel met Robin at their church and they married on December 28, 1982, beginning the beautiful love story crafted by the Lord. They continued serving in that church in multiple roles, including dean of the Bible school, administrators, associate pastors and then serving as senior pastors.
In 2018, he and Robin returned to Eau Claire to help care for his mother after she suffered a stroke. After his mother’s passing and his brother, Mark’s, passing six months previous, they remained in Eau Claire to help care for his family. He spent his time pouring God’s love out to his father, his sister-in-law, nieces, and their families. He was a blessing in so many ways and took every opportunity to point others toward God’s glory.
After surviving a heart attack and major heart surgery in 2012, Daniel suffered a heart aneurysm on November 27th, which led to his passing.
From the moment Daniel gave his life to Jesus, he began a journey to see Him and abide in Him. Daniel believed that God’s highest call and greatest reward is to find God’s love, to receive that love, and to share that love with others. Anyone who knew Daniel felt the benefits of that pursuit. Daniel was enormously generous, joy-filled, and faced life with optimism and gratitude.
Daniel was sold out to God, and he strove to live his life in the fullness of God’s Spirit, walking in the good path of God’s glory. He yearned to be with the Lord. We praise God that his prayer was answered, and that Daniel is not only healed, but he is reveling in God’s glory forevermore. All glory and honor to Jesus, the founder and perfecter of his faith!
“Stand at the crossroads and look; ask for the ancient paths, ask where the good way is, and walk in it, and you will find rest for your souls.” Jeremiah 6:16 Rather than a formal service or visitation, you are welcome to call Robin or Stan to talk or to plan a personal visit. Family and friends may offer condolences online at hulkefamilyfh.com. Hulke Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.