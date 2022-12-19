Daniel (DJ) Johnson, 72, of Altoona, WI passed away peacefully at his home on December 16th with his family by his side.

Daniel was born on January 30th, 1950, to Burdette and Virginia (Berger) Johnson at Gillette hospital in Mondovi, WI.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you