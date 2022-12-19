Daniel (DJ) Johnson, 72, of Altoona, WI passed away peacefully at his home on December 16th with his family by his side.
Daniel was born on January 30th, 1950, to Burdette and Virginia (Berger) Johnson at Gillette hospital in Mondovi, WI.
Daniel (DJ) Johnson, 72, of Altoona, WI passed away peacefully at his home on December 16th with his family by his side.
Daniel was born on January 30th, 1950, to Burdette and Virginia (Berger) Johnson at Gillette hospital in Mondovi, WI.
Daniel graduated from Memorial High School in 1968. He was drafted into the US Army on June 1969 and served until June 1971 in which he earned a Good Conduct Medal for service, along with other medals. He fought for his country in the Vietnam War from November 1969 to October 1970 during which he received the Bronze Star Medal for Bravery and Valor. Daniel was a member of the VFW post 305 for many years and was a big fan of their enormous breakfasts.
After returning home, he worked at Land O’ Lakes for 24 years where he met the love of his life, Sandy. His last occupation was a maintenance man for Generations Day Homes.
Daniel and Sandy were married on December 9th, 1972. Daniel was a wonderful and loving husband, and recently just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. He was an amazing father and grandfather, as well as a great uncle and friend to many.
He had a passion for outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tinkering, whether it be in his garage or outside in the yard. He loved all animals, especially all of his pet dogs he had. His current dog “Duffy” was his little buddy and was always by his side to the very end. What he enjoyed most was sitting peacefully in his lawn chair enjoying nature with his beautiful wife Sandy.
His gentle, kind, and patient nature instantly made people love him. He was a “jack of all trades,” whenever family or friends needed help, they would call DJ and no matter what he was doing, he would drop everything to give a helping hand.
He lived for his grandchildren. He attended everything he could for them, including sports, music, band, dance recitals and scouting events to name a few. Attending these events put a smile on his face and made his heart full.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Sandra Johnson; children Matthew (Laura) Johnson, Amanda (Dylan) Tschernach, along with his grandchildren, Autumn Tschernach, Mckaylee Johnson, Ava Tschernach, Orion Johnson, Dominic Johnson and Griffin Johnson; his parents Gerald and Virginia Rehberg; his siblings Joan Olson, Gail (Nolan) Nelsestuen, Amy (David) Dittner and Julie (Rod) Swenson. As well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Burdette Johnson, his sister Kay Howard, his brother Paul Johnson, his mother and father-in-law, Maynard and Virginia Dittner, sister-in-law, Judy Grossklaus, and brother in law Don Olson.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Mayo Clinic with a special thanks to Dr. Andrew Calvin and Jo Cosequin for their amazing and compassionate care they showed him. The in-house Mayo paramedic team (Becca and Justin) and the Mayo Hospice team consisting of Cassie, Felicia, Evelyn, and Amber. Along with family, friends, and neighbors who provided their love and support during the most difficult times.
His memorial service will be held on Wednesday December 21st at 6:00 PM at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center located at 1717 Devney Drive Altoona WI, 54720. Visitation will take place the same day starting at 3:30 PM and continuing until the time of service with an honor guard salute at 4:00 PM.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.