Daniel Lucht
Daniel Phillip Lucht, 76, of Foster, rural Osseo, WI, passed away with his loved ones by his side on Sunday afternoon, April 2, 2023, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, following a short illness.
Dan was born January 12, 1947, to Fred and Margaret (Ryan) Lucht. He was raised in Clear Lake, WI, where he attended school and graduated in 1965 from Clear Lake High School.
Dan was united in marriage to Cheryl Ann Marten on May 8, 1976, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Foster. The couple lived the first nine years of their married life in Brackett before moving to Foster in 1995.
From 1969 to 1975 he was employed at Presto Industries in Eau Claire. In 1977 he started with J.B.I. in Osseo, and when he retired 37 years later due to health related issues, the company was known as Global Finishing.
Dan was an avid Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewer fan. He enjoyed visiting casinos, and also the many trips he and Cheryl made with the Dahls to Wendover, Nevada. Dan was a devoted husband and you most generally always saw them together.
Dan will be dearly missed by Cheryl, his loving wife of 46 years; sisters, Joan Felland of Mora, MN, Margie and Bill Cernohous of River Falls; brothers-in-law, Tom Johnson of River Falls; Lavern Martin of Cincinnati, Ohio; special friends, Peggy Reetz, Tammy, Greg, Ethan and Eleice Dahl, Gwen and Johnny Welke; many nieces and nephews.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Margaret; step father, Herb Peterson; sister Lois Johnson; mother-and father-in-law, Elmer and Charlotte Marten; sister-in-law Sharon (Tootie) Marten; and good friends, Dave Dahl and Wayne Reetz.
A visitation will be held Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. Graveside services and burial will be held at a later date in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in Foster. Following the visitation a lunch will be held at the Brackett American Legion Hall.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.
