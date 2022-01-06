Daniel R. “Dan” Macco, 69, of rural Fall Creek, WI passed away on December 25, 2021.
Dan was born October 27, 1952 in Green Bay, WI, the son of Richard and Beverly (Albert) Macco. He graduated from Preble High School in Green Bay and moved to Eau Claire to attend UW-Stout in Menomonie, graduating in 1979.
Dan was a chef at Mark’s Big Boy in Green Bay, Fanny Hill in Eau Claire, Eau Claire Country Club and Eau Claire Racquet Ball Club. He worked in sales for Kraft Foods and Reinhardt Foods. Dan later worked at Sacred Heart Hospital before becoming disabled.
He enjoyed going to Rock Creek Disabled Hunt, making homemade maple syrup, gardening, canning and watching the Packers. Dan’s greatest joy was spending time outdoors hunting, fishing and fourwheeling.
Dan was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Township of Seymour and rural Fall Creek, where he served as an elder. He enjoyed cooking for Sunday lunches and the annual harvest dinner.
Dan is survived by a sister, Sherrie Macco; brother, Donald (Linda) Macco; his nieces, Melissa and Amie; his dear friends, Brenda Thompson, Walter Thompson and Holly (Tucker) Anderson; and many, many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 at Zion Lutheran Church, Township of Seymour, rural Fall Creek with Pastor James Norton officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at church. Burial will be at 12 p.m. Monday at Woodlawn Cemetery in Green Bay.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services–Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
