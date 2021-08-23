Daniel John Ness, 70, of Osseo, Wisconsin, went to his heavenly home, August 19th 2021, in Osseo Wisconsin.
Dan was born May 23, 1951, in Mondovi, Wi, the son of Adolph and Anga (Johnson) Ness. Dan married Linda L Wasson on June 3rd, 1972, in Spring Valley, Wi.
Dan will always be remembered as a kind and gentle man who was always giving the best hugs, welcoming you, and providing you with the family history. When he wasn’t working, you could often find Dan at church or church events, serving on City and Church Councils, volunteering at Ruby’s Pantry, Garber Band Shell or other local events.
His many interests included singing with the Stout Hearted Men; Eau Claire Barbershop choir; senior choir at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church; Flagship contemporary worship leader. He was a past member of the Rock Creek Township Fire Department and Rock Creek Church. Dan enjoyed spending time on collector cars, attending Classic Car shows and following Osseo Fairchild athletic events.
His employment history included accounting positions: Dadco Data, Firepower Furnace Company; Indianhead Truck Body Shop, Invisible Inc. and in his retirement years Stoney Creek Campground.
He will be greatly missed by his family and is survived by his loving wife Linda of 49 years, son Mathew (Leah) Ness of Osseo, and daughter Carrie (Ryan Freid) Ness-Eau Claire. Dan enjoyed his four Grandchildren, Hailey, Ethan, Alexis and Ryder Ness. He is also survived by his three sisters: Lavonne (Mike) Brott, Clarice Gardow, M avis Gardow, Sister in laws, Jean Borneman; Vivian Wasson, Patricia Johnson, Alice Parker, Mary Thompson, Rita Abbott, Karen Williams and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother-in laws: George Gardow; Bob Gardow, Floyd Wasson; Steven Wasson; Dennis Wasson: Robert Borneman; Sid Johnson; Harold Thompson; Curt Abbott; Henry Hoevel, Mike Williams; Nephew: Terry Brott; Mother/Father in Law: Clarence andEdna (Simon) Wasson; and Sister-in-law Charlene Hoevel.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed towards the Osseo Evangelical Luthern Church or Stout Hearted.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.