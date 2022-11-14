Daniel K. Prince, 74, of Chippewa Falls, died Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.

Dan was born April 6, 1948 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Kenneth and Sylvia (Bowe) Prince. He served in the U.S. Marines from 1966 – 1969 in Vietnam where he earned a Purple Heart.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Prince as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.