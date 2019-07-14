Daniel F. Prissel, age 34 from Durand, WI, passed away on Thursday, July 11, at home from complications of cystic fibrosis.
Dan had a passion for racing and Wisconsin sports teams. He also loved tractors and ran The Tractor Doctor in Rock Falls. Most of all he loved playing with his son Cole, spending time with his significant other, Natasha, and his bonus children Laynee and Austin.
Dan will be sadly missed by his son Cole, his fiancée Natasha Wittig, his parents, Gary and Karen Prissel (TN), his brother Chad (Missy) Prissel (Rock Falls, WI), his grandma, Patricia Prissel (Eau Claire, WI), and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandpas, Vincent Berger, Bruce Prissel, his grandmother Noreen (Mac) Berger, Uncle Patrick Prissel, cousin Dean Stetzer, and Uncle Gary Risen.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 16 at Rhiel’s Funeral home in Durand from 4pm-8pm.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
