Daniel James Schlewitz, 61, of Chippewa Falls WI, passed away unexpectedly on May 15, 2020.
Dan was born in Eau Claire, WI on June 20, 1958 to James and Patricia (Thompson) Schlewitz. He graduated from Eau Claire North High School (Class of ‘76) with high honors. He then attended Iowa State University graduating with a Bachelor of Science, Business Administration. He subsequently obtained his MBA in Finance from Webster University.
For over 30 years Dan was a successful professional in the medical device industry, dedicating the majority of his career with Medtronic and ultimately serving as the Executive Vice President of National Sales. He was full of pride and love for what he did and was a passionate leader who touched the lives of many colleagues.
From a young age, Dan was an avid sports enthusiast. An all-star, MVP athlete in high school football, basketball, and baseball. He continued his love of baseball, receiving a scholarship to Iowa Western and Iowa State, gifted behind the plate as a catcher as well as a very talented hitter. Dan’s athletic gift is much attributed to the tight bond and influence he held with his father.
Dan was happiest being at his cabin on Lake Wissota. He enjoyed fishing, boating, golfing and playing cards, while being surrounded by family and friends. He traveled to beautiful parts of the world with his loved partner, Deann, and cherished visits with his daughters, whom he adored.
Dan was a wonderful partner, father and friend. He is known for his genuine and sincere character, spending his time to help others in need and touching many lives through his fierce passion to help others succeed.
Dan is survived by his partner, Deann Wagner; his beautiful daughters, Alexa and Elizabeth ‘Libby’ Schlewitz and their mother Nancy Schnuck; his mother, Patricia Schlewitz; a twin sister, Debra (Tom) Hanson; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Schlewitz; grandparents; uncles, and cousin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Feed My People or American Heart Association.
The family wishes to thank the healthcare staff at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for their support and compassion in taking care of our beloved Dan.
Information on celebration of life will follow at a later date, to be published in the Eau Claire Leader Telegram and Mpls Star Tribune paper as well as Facebook.
Dan is deeply loved by many and will forever be missed.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com