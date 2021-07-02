Daniel Joseph Sperger, 59, of Eau Claire, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at his residence.
Dan was born on October 24, 1961 outside of Milwaukee, WI. He was adopted by Al and Beth Sperger with the assistance of Catholic Social Services.
Dan and his family lived briefly in Tomah, WI before the family settled in Eau Claire. Dan had a wonderful childhood playing various sports including hockey and football. A special time was had by all skating on the back yard rink created by his father Al. After graduating from Memorial High School in Eau Claire, he lived in both San Diego, CA and Philadelphia, PA. He later moved to Red Wing, MN, to be near his family, where he worked at Red Wing Shoe for 13 years. Dan’s true passions were weight lifting and the Packers. Dan set a Wisconsin state power lifting record that made him extremely proud. He was a passionate Green Bay Packer fan. He never missed watching a game and knew every stat about the Packers. Dan grew up spending many weekends at the “Shafer’s Acres” farm in Eau Galle, WI. He often spoke of his fond memories of the farm, the weekend gatherings with the entire family, and his dad, Al, as the Wagon Master. Dan had great love for his parents and his sister, Katy.
He is survived by his sister Katy and his brother-in-law, Bob Welsch; nephews, Alex and Zachary Radosevich, and his large and extended family.
Dan is preceded in death by his father, Albert and mother, Beth. He will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery (Farm Hill) rural Elmwood, WI, beside his mother and father.
A date for a gathering celebrating his life will be announced in the very near future. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home were entrusted with assisting the family in making the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for Dan’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Catholic Charities USA, P.O. Box 17066, Baltimore, MD 21297-1066.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude and love to family and friends for sharing in Dan’s life.