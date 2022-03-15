Daniel (Dan) Earl Tolene, 63, of Superior, Wisconsin and formerly of Minong, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday evening, February 24, 2022, at Tomah VA Medical Center after a long illness.
He was born in Spooner, WI, to Leonard Augustine and Lorraine Beryl (Hammond) Tolene on September 24, 1958 and grew up in Minong, Wisconsin where he graduated from Northwood High School, and played basketball for the Northwood Evergreens. In 1977 at the young age of 18, Dan enlisted in the U.S. Army, received his Basic Training at Ft Benning, Georgia, and was stationed at Ft Bliss, TX. He served two tours in Germany and his last stateside assignment was at Ft. Stewart, GA. He was a Forward Scout with Fox Troop 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment at Warner Kaserne in Bamberg, Germany, SGT Daniel Tolene served our country with his unit by patrolling the then existing East West German Border at Hof, West Germany. He also served as Security Specialist with 2/2 Cavalry HQ.
He retired with an Honorable Discharge after 17 years of service. However, if you asked him you might have gotten a more humorous, colorful story of how his arm needed to be sewn back on after being ripped off in the field by stray bullets.
His legendary humor and charismatic energy will be dearly missed by all. Maybe not the time he farted in church and blamed it on his dad as a young boy, but the times where he would make you laugh until your stomach hurt and your eyes watered.
Although he was better known for his humor, Dan was an avid hunter and fisherman, and his love for animals was known to all, from feeding deer at his job with the Superior, WI Refinery Company and bringing home a young fawn caught in a chain link fence, to raising chickens in his basement and ducks in the bathtub.
There was no human or animal that did not feel his love. Dan is sorely missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Lorraine; brother, John and sisters, Nancy, Julia and Rose.
He is survived by his children, Nicholas King, Dana Grey, Katherine (Eric) Tolene, Seth Tolene and Lily (David) Chmielewski; five grandchildren, Brianna, Michael and Sophia King, Dakota and Delilah Chmielewski; Sandra (Tolene) Orren, mother of Dana, Katherine, and Seth; Kim Johnson, mother of Lily; sisters, Linda (Roger) Towne, Phyllis Tolene, Pauline (Kevin) Johnson and Lori Adams; brother Terry (Patsy) Tolene; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other friends and relatives.
A celebration of life service will take place at 12:00 noon on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Minong Village Hall, 123 5th Ave E. Minong, WI 54859. Military honors will be rendered. Visitation will be held at 10:00 am until the time of service at the Minong Village Hall.
Dan’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Tomah VA who helped care for Dan during his illness, as well as Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center for guiding the family in their time of need.
