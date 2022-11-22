Daniel Wesley Truog, 77, of Independence, passed away at Gundersen-Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, WI on November 18, 2022. He was born on February 24, 1945, to Wesley and Theodosia (Sobota) Truog in Whitehall, WI. He graduated from Independence High School in 1963. He worked briefly with his father in the plumbing business. His primary employment was in the construction industry working primarily for Ebner Construction and Fowler and Hammer in La Crosse. Over the years he helped many people in Independence with cement projects. Dan served his country in the US Army from 1966-1968. He was stationed in Germany as an MP and was honorably discharged.
We will all remember his wry sense of humor and for being “the world’s best ice fisherman.” He enjoyed family get togethers and he and Jane were our go-to barbecuers. Since retirement he had almost daily contact or phone calls with close friends Larry Mauer, Greg Sylla, and others. He didn’t like to travel far and stayed home to take care of the house and flowers. Dan was well-liked in the community and will be remembered for lending a helping hand where ever needed no matter the task.
His end of life journey wasn’t an easy one and his family/friends were with him during this time providing love and support.
Daniel’s parents Wesley and Theodosia and brothers John and Hank preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Jane; his son: Wayne Boland (Ilissa) and their children Alex and Olivia; daughter Anne Sobota (John) and their children Maddie and Ava. He is further survived by sisters-in-law: Sharon Truog, Heather Truog, Jo Smieja, and Mary Flaherty (Tom). Nephews and nieces that survive him include: Barry Truog (Dana); Tim Truog (Julie); Mike Truog (Dawn); Sheri Seisser (Jeff); Kaye Sturz (Pat); Dawn Truog (Eddie); James Truog (Kim); Joe Smieja (Dawn); and Jenny DeCarlo (Kirk).
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Independence, WI, with Father George Thayilkuzhitottu officiating. Visitation will be from 9 am to the time of service at church. Burial with military honors presented by Sura-Wiersgalla American Legion Post #186 will be in the church cemetery. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
