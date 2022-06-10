Daniel C. Wahl, age 87, of Durand died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at his home in Durand with his family by his side.
Dan was born on March 27, 1935, in Menomonie. He was the son of Albert and Lillian (Olson) Wahl. Dan grew up in Menomonie and graduated from Menomonie High School. After high school, Dan enlisted into the U.S. Navy. He was submarine qualified and spent eight years on the USS Tench before being honorably discharged. Upon his return home, Dan took a job in law enforcement, a career that spanned 37 years. Dan spent time as a police officer in several areas, including California. He spent the last 15 years as the Chief of Police for Durand, retiring in 1997. Dan married Mary Price; together, they had 4 children and later divorced. He later married the love of his life, Lynda Dobbs, and they spent 30 years together until her death in 2016.
Dan enjoyed doing electrical work, carpentry and golfing. He and Lynda enjoyed many years at the Lincolnwood Resort on Long Lake. Most of all, Dan loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren.
Dan is survived by his children, Rick (Valene) Caldwell of Durand, Doug (Margaret Steindl) Carlson of Durand and Michelle (Doug Fleming) O’Connell of Menomonie; grandchildren, Merlin, Matthew, Taylor, Patrick, Trystin, Steven, Matthew, Brittney, April, Danny and Amanda; four great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lynda; three children, David Caldwell, Jeff Caldwell and Daniel Caldwell; one sister, Imogen Gilberts; and one brother, David Wahl.
A Celebration of Life will be held 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.