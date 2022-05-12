Daniel E. Welke, age 76 of Eau Claire, WI, surrounded by the love of his family, was called home on April 30, 2022.
Daniel was born in Eau Claire, WI on February 26, 1946, to Gladyce Welke (Veum) and Fritz Welke.
Daniel graduated from Altoona High School in 1965. In 1964 Daniel and his brother started their own car repair shop called Welke’s Bros. Auto Service, on Hwy 12, in their mother’s backyard. In 1971 Daniel followed his passion and went out on his own to start his used car dealership, called Welke’s Auto Sales and Service which he successfully owned and operated for the last 51 years.
In 1966 Daniel enlisted in the United States Army Reserves, where he served our country through 1971.
Daniel is survived by his loving partner Donald A. Rosentreter, his daughters; Pamela C. Hanchar (Pat Hanchar), Dana S. Welke, and Sacia J. Davis (Scott Davis). Grandchildren; Kody P. Hanchar, McKayla C. Drinka (Tim Drinka), Rykiah D. Welke, Dillon S. Davis and Selena R. Davis. Great Grandchildren Autumn M. Drinka and Cash J. Welke – Jones. Brother, Richard Welke (Diane Welke) and Sister, Rose Leslie (Jim Leslie) and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by Gladyce Veum; Mother, and Fritz Welke; Father.
A Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and a celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022, an additional visitation 1:00 p.m., celebration of life 2:00 p.m., Internment 3:00 p.m., and Meal 4:00 p.m. at Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona.
Please send plants to the above address. A portion of the benefits will be donated to the Mayo Hospital’s Cancer department in honor of Daniel.
A Special Thank You To: Interim Health Care, Mayo Health System, and Saint Croix Hospice.
If you attend the celebration of life, please drive your hot rod, classic, or collector car to honor Daniel’s love of cars.