Daniel R. Wheeler, 60, of Eau Claire, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona, under the care of Heartland Hospice, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
He was born August 26, 1960, in Helena, Montana to Robert and Norma (Grams) Wheeler. He is a 1978 graduate of North High School. He then went on to earn an associates degree in Marketing from CVTC.
Dan started his career in sales at Sears, spending his career in the tire business, including manufacturing, wholesale and retail. He lived and worked in Minneapolis, Denver, Los Angeles and New Jersey selling wholesale tires. He made trips to Beijing and Korea for various tire deals.
He is survived by his father, Robert “Bob” Wheeler of Eau Claire; fiancé, Terri Verbout of New Jersey. He is further survived by his cousins, Kent (Wally) Wheeler, Amy Benedict both of Eau Claire, Paula Sparling of Burnsville, MN, Mike Wheeler of Chippewa Falls, Marsha Betz of Deephaven, MN, Michelle Herman of Devils Lake, ND, Merri Johnson of Shoreview, MN and Mark Wheeler of Warrensburg, MO. He is further survived by his cousin, Jim Ayers of Eau Claire and the extended Ayers and Grams family.
Dan is preceded in death by his grandparents, mother, Norma Wheeler in 2013; uncles, Manley Wheeler, Wallace (Jean) Wheeler; aunts, Louella Wheeler and Ethel Skrogstad.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, August 13, 2021, at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 2124 Eastridge Center, Eau Claire, WI. Pastor David Irgens will officiate. Visitation will be held that morning from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Dan can be made to Saving Grace Lutheran Church or a to a charity of the donors choice.
