Danne Millard Sivertson, 65, of Elk Mound, WI, passed away January 1st, 2022 with his wife Susan by his side. He was born January 9, 1956 in Eau Claire, WI the son of Millard Oliver Sivertson and Shirley Diane Sivertson (Johnson). He graduated from Elk Mound High School in 1974 and was married to Susan Marie Sivertson (Schumacher) on May 14th, 1977 because she wouldn’t get married any sooner. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Stout before completing an apprenticeship with Wisconsin Power and Light and worked as an electrical lineman in Beloit, WI where he made friends that lasted a lifetime. In 1995 he returned to the family farm to care for the animals and land for future generations.
Dan was a consummate caretaker of all of those around him. He went to great lengths to ensure people, animals, and land had all they needed. He despised the Vikings and the cold. He loved his grandkids, golf, relaxing at the cabin and doting on his wife. He was a member of St. Joseph’s church serving as an usher and youth group leader. He was also a longstanding member of Big Brothers Big Sisters, devoting significant time and energy to ensure young men had a healthy role model. His deepest core beliefs were centered on the value of life from conception through natural death and eternal salvation through Jesus Christ.
He is preceded in death by his parents Millard and Shirley Sivertson and his brother-in-law Joe Schumacher.
He is survived by his children Matthew Sivertson (Shelby, grandchildren Jackson, Maggie and Tommy), his son Lucas Sivertson (Laura, grandchildren Pippa and Piper) and his siblings Tim Sivertson, Robyn Sivertson, Chris Gutsch (Jeff), Barb Sivertson, Amy Rye (Jeff), Joel Sivertson (Connie) and Corey Sivertson (Tammy).
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, January 7th, 2022 at 1:00 PM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Father Tim officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the church. Interment will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home. Donations may be made on his behalf to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left for Dan’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.
