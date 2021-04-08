The family of Dannie LaGrander would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to everyone who remembered us upon the passing of our father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
To all who sent cards, the beautiful flower arrangements, attended the funeral celebration, said a prayer, or remembered us in anyway, we thank you.
We would also like to extend our appreciation to the Stoney River Memory Care Staff and to Rembs Funeral Home for all their help and accommodating our wishes, we thank you.
We will remember everyone’s acts of kindness always.
The LaGrander families