Danny “Dan” D. Bunkelman, 64, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Dan was born April 21, 1958 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Raymond and Mabel (Marten) Bunkelman. He graduated from Chi-Hi, class of 1976.

Recommended for you