SFC, Danny Joe Cluff, 73, US Army Ret. passed away on June 4th, 2021 at Rose Medical Center in Denver Colorado with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Oakland, California on August 11th, 1947 to Val & Joyce (Neal) Cluff. He was an Army Vet who fought in Vietnam & retired after 24 years of honorable service to his country. He was a simple man with a huge heart. He will be greatly missed.
Surviving him are his wife of 20 years, Rhonda Cluff of Denver & her son’s, Jason, Shawn, Steven, & Alex. Danny’s two son’s, Richard Wilson of Chippewa Falls, WI & James (Erin) Wilson of Chippewa Falls & their children Dylan, Chloe, & Brooklyn. Danny’s daughter Jennifer Cluff (Adam) of Eau Claire & her children Elijah, Negan, & Adam Jr.
Burial services with full military honors will be on June 29th, 2021 at 10:15 at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver Colorado.
Horan & McConaty Funeral Home & Mortuary in Denver assisted the family with arrangements.