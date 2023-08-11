Barone, Darelene photo.jpg

Darelene Barone

Darelene McGhee Barone passed away at the age of 92 on August 7 at Azura Memory Care of Alzheimer’s Dementia. She was born on August 30, 1930, on a farm near Camp Douglas to Ethel and Gillian McGhee.

